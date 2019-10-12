Fazlur Rehman Should Not Lock Down Islamabad For The Sake Of Political "Halwa": Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th October, 2019) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on information has said Maulana Fazlur Rehman is fond of "siasi halwa" and he should not lock down Islamabad for the sake of political interests.In a series of tweets Saturday, she said the cat, of Maulana Fazlur Rehman's march, is out of bag now after yesterday's media talk of Nawaz Sharif.She said march of JUI (F) Chief is not for the freedom of Kashmiris but to get freed the plunderers of the national exchequer.She said the black day against India has been chosen for the politics in order to appease internal and external masters.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Maulana is not taking to the streets for the sake of oppressed Kashmiri people but to protect economic and political interests of the kings of corruption.She held Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif are playing the game of Sami Ullah and Kalim Ullah.

Ball is some time with Shahbaz Sharif and some time with Nawaz Sharif. However both have failed in scoring goal because both have their separate goal posts. Today's meeting in Model town is also part of this game.