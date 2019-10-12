Fazlur Rehman should stage sit-in on LoC: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman is trying to damage Kashmir cause and using the religion for his vested interests

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman is trying to damage Kashmir cause and using the religion for his vested interests.

Addressing a press conference in public secretariat here Saturday, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the objectives of our sit in was very clear while the reason behind the 'Azadi March' is not clear as whether it is for Kashmir or against the incumbent leadership adding that the government will support Maulana Fazlur Rehman for staging a sit-in on the LoC.

When Fazlur Rehman was the Chairman of the Kashmir Committee, he did nothing for Kashmir cause but only enjoyed the government honorarium and housing facility during the previous tenure, Sarwar said.

The Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan represented the Ummah and highlighted the plight of innocent Kashmiris at global level and today the world community is talking about Kashmir issue, adding that his agitation can damage the Kashmir freedom movement.

The Federal Minister expressed that they will tackle Fazlur Rehman's strategy with a similar kind of tactic. "Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that if Maulana has a problem then option for dialogue is available", he added.

He urged the authorities concerned to take notice of pending corruption inquiries against Fazl-ur-Rehman.