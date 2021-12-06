UrduPoint.com

Fazlur Rehman Telephones Sheikh Rashid On Death Of His Elder Brother

Fazlur Rehman telephones Sheikh Rashid on death of his elder brother

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief and President of Pakistan Democratic Movement Maulana Fazlur Rehman made a telephonic contact with Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to offer condolences on death of his elder brother Sheikh Rafique Qamar

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief and President of Pakistan Democratic Movement Maulana Fazlur Rehman made a telephonic contact with Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to offer condolences on death of his elder brother Sheikh Rafique Qamar.

He expressed grief and prayed to Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

