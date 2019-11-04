Fazlur Rehman using religion card to exploit peoples' religious sentiments: Religious scholar

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was using religious card to gain political mileage and exploit peoples religious sentiments as no amendment was possible in blasphemy law in present political scenario, said leading religious scholar.

Talking to APP, Mufti Khubaib Salman, a prayer leader of Jamia Amir Hamza, Rawalpindi said Pakistan was created in the name of islam and our religion is no need of protection. The issue of Namoos e-Risalat Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) was settled in the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and using religion card in the Islamic country was painful and contrary to the factual position.

Maulana was using the name of religion to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government by using religious seminary students. The Maulana is least concerned with any issue of national importance and is only interested in obtaining power, he said.

The meek response to the use of religion by Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has raised question mark on their role as modern progressive political parties.

The use of religion for political purpose sets a dangerous trend, he said and added that both Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was against the use of religion for political purpose and they supported a broad based national and constitutional agenda. He said Fazl should better concentrate on raising people's issues being confronted to the common man and should use the opportunity to resolve peoples issues.

"I do not want to become part of the sit-in if it is being fuelled with religious bigotry," a PML-N supporter said in an informal chat with APP saying Fazl should not be allowed to create a "mess".

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi has already said in a statement that there was no need to mix politics with religion and Maulana Fazl should reconsider his decision of using religion and posing (self claimed) dangers to Namoos-e-Risalat and recognizing Israel.