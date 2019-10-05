Fazlur Rehman wants anarchy, instability in country: Sh Rashid

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wants clash on politics and religious issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wants clash on politics and religious issues.

Addressing a press conference at the Railways Headquarters here, he said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be directly responsible in case of unrest, anarchy and confrontation on the borders if he staged any protest.

He advised the Maulana not to involve the religious sections of society in any agitation against the government. "His agitation can damage the Kashmir freedom movement," he added.

Sh Rashid said: "Kashmir is dearer to us than our lives." He said the entire region was tense due to the Kashmir issue and Indian threats. "All demands of Fazlur Rehman has already been presented before the United Nations by Prime Minister Imran Khan in his speech," he added.

The Federal minister said that Fazlur Rehman earlier defamed the opposition and their politics as it was the worst situation of the history in politics that the stance of big politicians were different. He said that Fazlur Rehman wanted to use Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) but now he himself was being used.

"I want to give a message to the religious forces that the Maulana is going to lead a clash on politics and religious issues," the minister added.

Sh Rashid alleged that Maulana Mufti Mehmood, father of Maulan Fazlur Rehman, had run a movement in the name of islam and now the son was spreading rumours in society, adding that he (Fazlur Rehman) would have to face the consequences.

The minister said that circumstances in Indian Occupied Kashmir were not normal and Kashmiris would continue their struggle for freedom from India, but the measures by Fazlur Rehman could create disappointment among Kashmiris.

The minister appreciated Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his responsible statement and advised PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to choose the one side.

He said that times of old politics had changed now.

He claimed that the movement of Fazlur Rehman would be shattered if Imran just announced release of six people. "Prime Minister and Pak Army are on the same page for national economic progress, national solidarity and stability," he added.

The minister said that the opposition thought that there could be any way out by pushing Fazlur Rehman on the front line, but he added, it would never happen.

To a question, he suggested that Shehbaz Sharif should not become "Double Shah" and do not play double game as the situation in the country was not in his favour and the country was unable to bear instability.

The minister said the opposition leaders were striving to protect their father, brother and auntie (Phupho). He said that the prime minister was taking bold steps for placing the economy on the right path. He said credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan that the world had trust in him and it believed that he was an honest politician.

To another question, he said that he did not involve in the provincial politics. He said that movement of Fazlur Rehman was nothing more than a tactic to blackmail the government.

The minister congratulated Imran Khan on his birthday and said the prime minister was going to China on an important visit during which the Main Line-1 project would be finalised.

"Imran will also start negotiations for ML-2 project as well while an international standard train would be built according to standard gauge under the ML-2 project," he added.

Sh Rashid said that ML-2 would connect Gawadar with the Central Asian states and Kabul.