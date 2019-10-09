(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday said Maulana Fazlur Rehman's long-march plans were sure to lick the dust.

During a meeting with former PTI general secretary Jahangir Khan Tareen at the Govenror's House, he said the long-march would not cause any harm to the government, adding, Fazlur Rehman's plan to plunge country into instability was actually enmity against the nation.

He said Maulana's own allies were against a sit-in, and even public won't support the protesters. He said it was high time we should show solidarity with Kashmiris instead of adhering to politics of division.

Governor Punjab Sarwar also inaugurated new Nestle Pakistan PET juice plant which had been built with cost of 220 million Dollars on Tuesday.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar acknowledged that protest was the constitutional right of every citizen, adding, Maulana talked about chaos and anarchy even before the protest which had unveiled their true plans in front of nation and government would not let anyone take law into hands.

The governor said no patriotic Pakistani would support Maulana's sit-in as it was merely a tool to spread anarchy and chaos.

He said the government was firm to tackle with the protestors, adding, Maulana Fazlur Rehman would reap nothing from the long-march but disappointment.

Responding to a question, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar assured that the Kartarpur corridor project would be inaugurated in November, regardless of sour relations with the neighboring country India.

He welcomed former Indian PM Manmohan Singh's decision to visit Pakistan for Kartarpur Corridor inaugural ceremony.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said previous regimes delivered nothing except corruption, economic crises, inflation and unemployment, despite such issues, the PTI government had worked hard in last year to take the country out of economic crisis.

He said, "All the promises made in general elections will be delivered, and we will make country prosperous and progressive," he added.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar expressed his gratitude to the business community, adding, business community and investors played a vital role in economic growth of the country.

"We assure investors all around the world, who wish to invest in Pakistan, that they will be provided with security and every other facility," he assured.