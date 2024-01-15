FBFC To Be Functional Soon: Commissioner
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 12:10 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said on Sunday that Faisalabad Business Facilitation Centre (FBFC) would be made functional very soon.
Visiting the project site, she said that a state-of-the-art business facilitation centre was established in Commissioner Complex to provide facility of various departments under one roof.
After completion of FBFC, the business community would be able to get NOCs and other facilities only applying at one site, she added.
