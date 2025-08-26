FBISE announces HSSC result, female students secure top positions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE), announced HSSC (Part I & II) Ist Annual Examination 2025, with female students securing most of top positions across different groups.

The ceremony was graced by the minister of state for Federal Education and Professional Training ( FE & PT), Wajiha Qamar along with other distinguished guests. She formally inaugurated the announcement by pressing the button to unveil the results.

The Chairman FBISE, Prof. Dr. Ikram Ali Malik, while addressing the participants said that results would be conveyed through SMS to all candidates on registered cell numbers, adding that candidates could also get their result on FBISE website and by using unified code 5050 through SMS.

While talking about the statistics of the results he said that overall passing percetage of HSSC-I & II was 62.40 and 83.19% respectively.

The candidates, who secured the top positions were called on the stage and applauded their academic performance.

Among Top position holder in different groups including Aleena Tahir secured the first position by getting 1071 marks, Warda Sarfraz locked second position with 1070 marks, While Urwa Malik and Minahil Murtaza fixed third position with 1069 marks each in HSSC-II pre-medical group.

In Pre-Engineering group of HSSC-II Muzzammil Sajid held first position with 1063 marks, while Muhammad Sami (1059 marks) & Aisha Naeem (1056 marks) secured second and third position respectively.

Similarly for Science General Group of HSSC-II, Zayam Ruhab obtained 1056 marks and stood first in this group, whereas Eesha Zaidi got second position with 1055 marks and third position was bagged by Halima Zuhaib with 1053 marks.

Jannat Nazir with 1025 marks got first in Commerce Group of part II, while Shaiza Mahnoor with 1020 marks and Zainab Waqar with 1013 marks secured second and third position respectively in this group.

Dinah Khan with 986 marks got highest position in part II - Humanities group, Talha Shamas & Zoha with 981 marks each remained second in the row and Sidra with 974 marks secured third position.

Wajiha Qamar congratulated to all students who succeed in exams, emphasizing that the future of the country lies in their secured hands.