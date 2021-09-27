FBISE announces HSSC results of 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) on Monday announced the results of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) Part-II Annual Results 2021.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, FBISE took HSSC Annual Examination 2021 only in elective subjects while the results were specially prepared under the "Promotion Policy of Federal Government".

The girls were hailed for being dominant and clinching top slots in 2021 HSSC exams, in a ceremony held at the FBISE, which was attended by the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood as chief guest, FBISE chairman, position holder students, parents and teachers.

According to details, total 81,988 regular, private and ex-students appeared in the HSSC Part II examinations 2021, out of which 80,282 could pass the examination, which is 99.89 percent of the total students.

In Humanities Group, the first position was secured by Syeda Amatul Zahra from Kauthar College for Women H/8-2 Islamabad, with 1051 marks, while the second position was clinched by Syeda Nausheen Zahra from Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Quaid Abad Kushmarah Skardu Gilgit-Baltistan with 1044 marks.

The third position was taken by Sabahat BB from Post Graduate College for Women Wah Cantt. with 1041 marks.

In Pre-Medical Group, the first position was shared by trio including Umar Maqsood from Military College Jhelum Srai Alamgir, and Uzair Irfan from Hamza Army Public School and Colleges Boys, Shahra i Stadium Rawalpindi and Maheen Khalid from Foundation Higher Secondary School Rawlakot AJK with 1098 marks.

The second position was taken by Moiza Zahid from Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges H/8-1 Islamabad with 1094 marks.

The third position was shared by three students including Aryan Ateeq from International School of Pakistan, Khaitan Kuwait, Vaniza Naeem from Army Public School and College Girls Hamayaun Road Rawalpindi Cantt and Shaiza Zulifqar from Punjab College Attock Refinery Road Rawalpindi with 1093 marks.

In Pre-Engineering Group, the first position was secured by Ghufran Ahmad Talib from Army Public School and College Gujranwala with 1090 marks.

The second position was shared by three students including Muhammad Mursaleen from Punjab College of Science Fazl e Haq Road Blue Area Islamabad and Muhammad Haris from HCCS Education System Main Peshawar Raod Rawalpindi and Misbah Javeria from Harward College of Commerce and Science main Peshawar Road with 1089 marks.

The third position was clinched by four students including Sohaib Ahmad from Emlah Foundation School and College PIA Colony Misrial Road Rawalpindi, Javeria Hakam from Jinnah Education System Gulshan Colony Taxila Cantt, Eisha Arshad Malik from Army Public School and College Istaqlal Kalar Kahar and Tabeer Sajid from Army Public School and Girls College The Mall Peshawar Cantt with 1088 marks.

In General Science Group, the first position was taken by the Muhammad Hamas Shahid from Army Public School Fort Road Rawalpindi Cantt. with 1094 marks.

The second position was clinched by the Rafia Ashraf from Punjab College of Commerce Peshawar Road Rawalpindi Cantt. with 1087 marks, while third position was shared by three students including Muhammad Uzair from Army Public School Sargodha Cantt, Soma Maqbool from FG Degree College for Women Abid Majeed Road Rawalpindi and Momina Amjad from Fazaia College of Education for Women Sarwar Road Lahore Cantt. with1083 marks.

In Commerce Group, the first position was taken by the Irfa Imran from Punjab College Attock Refinery Road Rawalpindi with 1084 marks.

The second position was clinched by the Laiba Aslam from Punjab College Attock Refinery Road Rawalpindi with 1076 marks,while the third position was taken by the Iqra Younis from Superior College Islamabad Swan Camp GT Road Islamabad with 1074 marks.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister congratulated the students, parents and teachers for achieving the high success in HSSC exams and wished them good luck in the future.

It was government's decision that this year the exams would must be taken, he said.

Admitting the fact that the students were not provided adequate online facilities for study, the minister said that those who failed the exam would be awarded 33 percent passing marks at least.

He said the announcement of results, conduct of exams and opening of schools were major challenges for the government in wake of pandemic corona virus.

The educational institutions could remain open only for four to five months due to corona virus lock down, he added.

He said the announcement of HSSC results was made possible in consultation with the provincial governments and 30 boards across the country.