FBISE announces HSSC Supplementary exams from Oct. 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) Supplementary Examination, 2019 of the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Islamabad would commence from Tuesday October 22.

According to a press release on Monday, the roll number slips of the candidates appearing in the said examination have been uploaded in the FBISE website i.e www.fbise.edu.pk.

The roll number slips can be downloaded by entering name and registration number.

The downloaded roll number slips will be acceptable at the examination centers. In case of any difficulty in this regard, the candidate may contact to the following officers of the Board.

The Controller of Examination (Conduct) 051-9269506, Assistant Controller of Examination: 051-9269541, Deputy Secretary One Window Cell 051-9269551 and the Superintendent (HSSC Conduct) 051-9269555.