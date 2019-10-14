UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBISE Announces HSSC Supplementary Exams From Oct. 22

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 01:40 PM

FBISE announces HSSC Supplementary exams from Oct. 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) Supplementary Examination, 2019 of the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Islamabad would commence from Tuesday October 22.

According to a press release on Monday, the roll number slips of the candidates appearing in the said examination have been uploaded in the FBISE website i.e www.fbise.edu.pk.

The roll number slips can be downloaded by entering name and registration number.

The downloaded roll number slips will be acceptable at the examination centers. In case of any difficulty in this regard, the candidate may contact to the following officers of the Board.

The Controller of Examination (Conduct) 051-9269506, Assistant Controller of Examination: 051-9269541, Deputy Secretary One Window Cell 051-9269551 and the Superintendent (HSSC Conduct) 051-9269555.

Related Topics

Islamabad May October FBISE HSSC 2019 From

Recent Stories

U19 cricketers Mohammad Junaid and Akhtar Shah fin ..

28 minutes ago

LHC to hear Maryam Nawaz’s petition today

29 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $60.95 a barrel F ..

42 minutes ago

InfinixSmart 3 plus, the hottest selling smartphon ..

57 minutes ago

Maaz five-for, Saim century lead Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

1 hour ago

Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Pakistan’s nort ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.