FBISE Announces Intermediate Part-I & II 2nd Annual Exams

Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:11 PM

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Friday announced the second annual results of Higher Secondary School and Certificate (HSSC) Part-I & Part-II, 2021

According to the details, a total of 24,250 students (regular, ex-private) enrolled in the HSSC Part-I exams, out of which 23, 662 appeared in the exams, while 23,518 students passed the exams with ratio of 99.39.

Similarly, a total of 11839 (regular, ex-private) students enrolled in HSSC Part-II examination, out of which 10, 965 students appeared in the exams. A total of 10, 530 students passed the exams with ratio of 96.03.

It is to mention here that a total of more than 35,000 students appeared in the HSSC Part-I & II papers, out of them more than 50 percent passed the exams with first division.

However, 19,147 students who made the improvement, appeared in the first year and 7,656 in the second year examinations.

The result cards of candidates of HSSC Part-l & II are being despatched to the addresses given in their admission forms.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Federal Secretary Education Naheed S. Durrani said that the Federal Board has introduced reforms in a short period of time, there have always been problems regarding assessment in Pakistan.

She said that only the Federal Board is conducting two annual examinations in the same year, adding, the international boards also conduct two exams to give children confidence.

She hoped that the rest of the boards would follow the policies of federal board.

She said that earlier the education boards had manual data but now it has also been digitized, which would increase the confidence and knowledge of children and parents. She congratulated the Federal Board on these important initiatives and hoped to introduce this system across the country.

She went on saying that e-marking has been started by the Federal Board of Education and a large number of schools in the country would like to be associated with the Federal Board.

Chairman, Federal Board of Education Qaiser Alam in his opening remarks said that it was decided to conduct examinations twice a year as per international standards.

He said that due to non-preparation of students during coronavirus lockdown, it was decided to take special examination. In the special examination, the exams of elective subjects were taken just like of annual examination.

The chairman of the Federal Board of Education said that the second annual examinations were held from November 10 to November 23. For the first time, we presented exam results in record time, he added.

He said that training has been started for digital attendance monitoring system, on-screen marking and paper setters. By 2023, computer-based exams will be attempted, he mentioned.

He said that the Federal Board operates in 15 countries where a pilot project of computer based examination could be started.

