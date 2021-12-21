UrduPoint.com

FBISE Announces Results Of SSC Part-I & II 2nd Annual Exams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:20 PM

FBISE announces results of SSC Part-I & II 2nd annual exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) on Tuesday announced the results of second annual examinations of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-I & Part-II, 2021.

According to the details, a total of 16,252 students (Regular, Ex-Private) enrolled in the SSC Part-I exams, out of which 15,882 appeared in the exams, while 15,862 students passed the exams with ratio of 99.87.

Similarly, a total of 2,771 (Regular, Ex-Private) students enrolled in SSC Part-II examination, out of which 2,585 students appeared in the exams. A total of 2500 students passed the exams with ratio of 96.71.

The result cards of candidates of SSC Part-l & II are being despatched to the addresses given in their admission forms.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, Federal Board of Education Qaiser Alam said that it was decided to conduct examinations twice a year as per international standards.

He said that due to non-preparation of students during coronavirus lockdown, it was decided to take special examination.

In the special examination, the exams of elective subjects were taken just like of annual examination.

The chairman of the Federal Board of Education said that for the first time, we presented exam results in record time.

He said that training has been started for digital attendance monitoring system, on-screen marking and paper setters. By 2023, computer-based exams will be attempted, he mentioned.

He said that the Federal Board operates in 15 countries where a pilot project of computer based examination could be started.

Related Topics

Education FBISE Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB statement on Abid Ali

PCB statement on Abid Ali

10 minutes ago
 NATO Increases Scale of Drills Near Russia, Uses S ..

NATO Increases Scale of Drills Near Russia, Uses Strategic Aviation - Shoigu

16 minutes ago
 Israel lawmakers approve US travel ban to curb Omi ..

Israel lawmakers approve US travel ban to curb Omicron

16 minutes ago
 Washington to give additional $580 mn in internati ..

Washington to give additional $580 mn in international Covid aid

16 minutes ago
 Russian Military Unit in Syria Guarantor of Peace ..

Russian Military Unit in Syria Guarantor of Peace in Country - Shoigu

16 minutes ago
 Fifth Kupol Spacecraft of Missile Attack Warning S ..

Fifth Kupol Spacecraft of Missile Attack Warning System Launched Into Space - Sh ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.