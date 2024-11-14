FBISE Announces Results Of SSC Part I&II Second Annual Exams 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) has announced the results of the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part I & Part II of the second annual examinations 2024.
According to the results announced by the Federal Education Board on Thursday, a total of 87,104 candidates participated in the SSC Part I exams, out of which 60,517 candidates passed, with the ratio of 70.41%, while in SSC Part II, the total 18,614 candidates appeared out of which 11,414 candidates passed the exams, with the success ratio of 66.48%.
Similarly, out of 80,900 regular candidates, 58,541 passed the SSC Part I, with success rate of 73.30 percent, while 1,976 out of 6,204 private candidates passed the exams, with success rate of 32.
51 percent.
However, out of 727 regular candidates, 591 passed in SSC Part II and the success ratio was remained 82.31%, while 10,823 candidates out of 17,887 private candidates passed the second annual exams, with a success ratio of 65.79%.
Federal Board of Education has released all the results on its website www.fbise.edu.pk.
The examination results have been notified to students via SMS to their registered mobile numbers. Alternatively, students can also access their results by sending their roll number to 5050.
During the exams, 20 students cases were made of using illegitimate means, all cases disposed of after a fair trial, the board said.
