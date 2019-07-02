FBISE announces SSC-II results; Minister felicitates position holders

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has felicitated the position holder students of Secondary School Certificates (SSC) Part-II exams 2019 announced by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has felicitated the position holder students of Secondary school Certificates (SSC) Part-II exams 2019 announced by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Tuesday.

The results announcement was made by the minister as chief guest in a ceremony held at FBISE, also attended by the Parliamentary Secretary for federal education Wajiha Akram, Chairman FBISE, Dr Ikram Ali Malik, position holder students, parents, teachers and academicians. The girls remained dominant and clinched top slots in the metric results.

According to the detail, overall a total of 87114 regular, private and ex-candidates appeared in the SSC Part II examinations 2019, out of which 73203 passed the exams with percentage of 84.03 percent.

In Science Group, Syed Muhammad Abbas from Hamza Army Public School Stadium Road Rawalpindi secured first position by securing 1089 marks, while the second position was clinched jointly by three students including, Zaira Nasir from Fazaia Inter College, E-9 Islamabad, Laiba Ali from Army Public School and College for Girls Tufail Road Lahore Cantt and Ammara Sarwar from Islamabad Model College for Girls I-10/4 Islamabad with 1088 marks.

The third position was also shared among three students with 1087 marks including Fatima Noor Alam from Army Public School and College Tufail Road Lahore Cantt, Urooj from Fazaia Inter College, E-9 Islamabad and Nayab Mohsin from F.G Girls High School No.1, Wah Cantt.

In Humanities Group, the first position was secured by the Faiza Bibi from Future Foundation School, Misrial Road Rawalpindi Cantt with 1031 marks, while the second position was clinched by the Ayesha Khali from F.G Sir Syed Girls Secondary School Rawalpindi Cantt with 1015 marks. The third position was achieved by the Esha Fatima from OPF Girls College, F-8/2 Islamabad with 1014 marks.

According to the details, the result was available on the FBISE website, while the same has already been conveyed through SMS to all the candidates.

The result cards of the students shall be dispatched to them at their addresses. However, SSC Supplementary Examination 2019 shall commence from September 04.

Addressing the results announcement ceremony, education minister congratulated the position holder students, parents and teachers for showing outstanding performance in SSC exams and wished them good luck in the future.

He hailed the girls' performance for outshining the boys in results. He termed girls clinching of top position a good omen for the country.

"No country could progress without providing education to women" the minister quoted.

He said that federal board was leading all the boards across the country while providing state of-the-art facilities to its students at their door step.

The federal board had shown an outstanding performance as compare to other public sector institutions, saying that it was a role model for all other institutions, he added.

Emphasizing the different challenges being faced by the education sector, the minister said that out of schools children was a major issue among others. He termed the different kind of curriculum being taught at schools, a major reason of differences among the thoughts of nation.

We have to raise the standard of our education at par with western countries, he said adding the ministry of education was making all out efforts while taking concrete steps in this regard.

Shafqat said that yet the language (Urdu or English) for the curriculum has to be decided.

He reiterated government's endeavor for the development of urdu language. The government, he said, would also take necessary steps for the promotion of scientific subjects among youth.

He underlined the need of using modern technology for increasing quality literacy rate.