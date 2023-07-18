Open Menu

FBISE Announces SSC Part-I&II Annual Results 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 03:10 PM

FBISE announces SSC Part-I&II annual results 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) on Tuesday declared the annual results of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part I and Part-II 2023.

According to the details, around 89 percent of students passed the 10th exam.

The passing percentage of boys in SSC-II was remained 86 percent, while the girls percentage remained 93 percent.

However, around 90 percent students passed in science subjects, while 82 percent passed in humanities group.

Meanwhile, a total of 65 percent of children passed in class 9th results, out of which 59 percent of boys were passed the SSC-I, while the passing ratio of girls was remained 71 percent.

