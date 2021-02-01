UrduPoint.com
FBISE Announces To Conduct SSC, HSSC Exams In May & June

Mon 01st February 2021

FBISE announces to conduct SSC, HSSC exams in May & June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) has announced to conduct SSC, HSSC Annual Examination 2021 in May and June respectively.

According to a notification issued by FBISE on Monday, it is stated that the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Annual Examination 2021 would commence from Thursday, May 20.

While the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Annual Examination 2021 would commence from Thursday, June 10.

Furthermore, the notification said that no practical examination will be conducted by the FBISE at SCC and HSSC level for Annual Examination 2021. However, practical exam marks will be awarded on the basis of the promotion policy 2020, it added.

