FBISE approves new policy for middle, SSC, HSSC to release students burden

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has approved new policy for matriculation and intermediate level exams to release students burden.

Under the mews policy, the board shall split subjects for external exams over two years for Matric and intermediate.

The new policy shall help releasing burden on students as they can choose the subjects to appear in exams for first and second years. It has been decided that the Board will issue certificates at class 10th and 12th only.

The decisions regarding new policy were taken during a meeting of Boards of Governor (BOG) of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, (FBISE) held here the others day.

In the meeting, besides other matters some policy proposals were also initiated on the direction of present Government and the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training regarding high-stake public examinations of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC). The matters of new policy have been presented and approved by BOG.

Elaborating some key features of the proposals, the FBISE statement said that it was important to have a competency-based exam at Grade 8 level to guide students towards education pathways.

In these examinations only Key subjects / skills should be tested, it added.

It has been decided regarding two board exams in one year to allow students to improve as a whole and to stagger their subjects. The Board exams shall be held twice a year in May and September. This will provide unlimited chances for students to attempt their failed papers and will save precious time of students, the statement mentioned.

As per new policy decisions, unbundling of scheme of studies for allowing more options and combinations to the students; More combinations of subject choices shall be offered to students e.g. Biology with Mathematics or Economics, Environmental Studies with Chemistry etc. Mix and match will help in new programse,e.g Mechatronics, Bio-Informatics etc. This policy shall make FBISE consistent with International practices.

It further added, that relative marking is more dynamic and allows flexibility than absolute marking. The baseline is set by Highest and Lowest scores.

The rest of the students shall be graded relative to the highest and lowest score. Reframing paper setting making it align with curriculum; Instead of testing for Rote Memorization there should be testing for thinking, which needs to be encouraged through designing a high level question papers, the statement concluded.