UrduPoint.com

FBISE Changes Exams Timings From 09 Am To 08 Am From Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 10:02 PM

FBISE changes exams timings from 09 am to 08 am from Monday

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) under the directions of Federal Government, has directed all the its affiliated educational institutions that the matriculation exams timings have been changed from 09-12 to 08-11 am

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) under the directions of Federal Government, has directed all the its affiliated educational institutions that the matriculation exams timings have been changed from 09-12 to 08-11 am.

According to a notification issued by the Federal Board on Wednesday, the papers timing have been changed from 23rd May (Monday) keeping in view the ongoing sever heat wave across the country.

Federal Board in that regard has issued directions to affiliated educational institutions, teachers, and students.

It is to mention here that students have also been asked to download their roll number from Federal Board Website.

Related Topics

Heat Wave May FBISE All From Government

Recent Stories

Wales coach Pivac accepts pressure as Boks loom af ..

Wales coach Pivac accepts pressure as Boks loom after Italy loss

1 minute ago
 Russian soldier pleads guilty at Kyiv war crimes t ..

Russian soldier pleads guilty at Kyiv war crimes trial

1 minute ago
 Woman held for planning a suicide attack belongs t ..

Woman held for planning a suicide attack belongs to BLA's offshoot: Spokesperson ..

1 minute ago
 Court orders to lodge FIR, conduct inquiry against ..

Court orders to lodge FIR, conduct inquiry against Sub Registrar Property Regist ..

1 minute ago
 Bilawal, Blinken reiterate desire to strengthen mu ..

Bilawal, Blinken reiterate desire to strengthen multifaceted Pakistan-US relatio ..

14 minutes ago
 Britons feel the pinch as cost-of-living crisis bi ..

Britons feel the pinch as cost-of-living crisis bites

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.