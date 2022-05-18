FBISE changes exams timings from 09 am to 08 am from Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) under the directions of Federal Government, has directed all the its affiliated educational institutions that the matriculation exams timings have been changed from 09-12 to 08-11 am.

According to a notification issued by the Federal Board on Wednesday, the papers timing have been changed from 23rd May (Monday) keeping in view the ongoing sever heat wave across the country.

Federal Board in that regard has issued directions to affiliated educational institutions, teachers, and students.

It is to mention here that students have also been asked to download their roll number from Federal Board Website.