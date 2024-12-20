FBISE Girls' Badminton Team Win Inter-Board Championship
Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The All Pakistan Board Girls Badminton Tournament concluded on Thursday, with teams from all educational boards across the country participated in the competition.
The tournament was held in Abbottabad, featured intense matches among the teams.
In the final match, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE), Islamabad, emerged as the champions. The Rawalpindi Board team was the runner up after a spirited performance in the finals.
Dr. Ikram Ali Malik, Chairman of the Federal Board, congratulated the winning teams for their outstanding achievements.
Speaking on the occasion, Fatima Tahira, Director of Registration and Sports at the Federal Board, emphasized the board’s commitment to excelling not only in academics but also in sports.
She expressed hope that FBISE would continue to encourage and support its athletes to achieve even greater success in the future.
Director of Sports at the Federal Board, Fauzia Maroof, reiterated the board’s determination to provide all necessary facilities to its players, ensuring their growth and success in the field of sports.
The event highlighted the growing importance of promoting sports among students, with such tournaments serving as a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents at a national level.
