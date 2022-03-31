UrduPoint.com

FBISE Hold STEAM Activities At SSC Level For Year 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Thursday held STEAM related activities particularly in lines with the spirit of national curricula of Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Computer Science and Mathematics at Secondary School Certificate (SSC) level

These STEAM related activities were held in the mentioned subjects with special emphasis on areas like Coding, Gamification of Science and Robotics etc.

It is to mention here that Science Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) is a technique of blended learning to integrate STEM subjects with arts subjects for generating a cumulative effect.

STEAM aims to teach students innovation to think critically and use engineering and Technology in imaginative designs or creative approaches to real-word problems while relying on student's mathematics and science base.

The students of affiliated Institutions participated in these activities enthusiastically. The scientific Models of the students were judged by the subject experts and further guidelines were also given by the experts to the students for improvements and bringing innovations in their respective scientific work.

Mirza Ali, Director Research and Academics welcomed the participants and discussed the imperativeness of science and Technology for development of the nation. Qaisar Alam, Chairman, FBISE, participated in the activities as chief guest. He appreciated the transformation of scientific concepts into their respective application based approaches.

He appreciated the application based approach of students to Mathematical ideas. Certificates and cash prizes were distributed amongst the students at the end of the activities.

