FBISE increases passing marks requirement for Matric, Intermediate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) has increased the passing marks requirement for success in matriculation and intermediate level examinations.

According to a notification issued by FBISE on Thursday, the passing marks for success in matriculation and intermediate level examinations has been increased from 33 percent to 40 percent.

Students will now be considered successful after securing 40 marks out of 100 in any subject, the notification said.