FBISE issues admission forms schedule for SSC annual exam 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued a schedule for submission of admission forms for the first annual examination of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) 2023.

A spokesperson for the board on Thursday said that the examination would start from April 1st. The single fee for science group (9th) will be Rs1,230 and arts group Rs1180 while fee for science group (10th) will be Rs2,080 and arts group Rs2,030. The fee for composite (9th, 10th) science group will be Rs2,730 and arts Rs2,630. The admission forms with single fee will be received till January 18.

The double fee for part-I (9th) regular students science group will be Rs1,880 and arts Rs1,780. The fee for part-II (10th) for science group will be Rs2,730 and arts group Rs2,630. The fee for composite (9th, 10th) will be Rs4,030 and arts Rs3,830. The dates for submission of double fee will be January 19 to 30.

The triple fee for part-I (9th) regular students science group will be Rs2,530 and arts Rs2,380. The fee for part-II (10th) for science group will be Rs3,380 and arts group Rs3,230. The fee for composite (9th, 10th) will be Rs5,330 and arts Rs5,030. The dates for submission of double fee will be January 31 to February 07.