FBISE organises STEAM competition

Published March 28, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) on Monday organized intermediate level directorate STEAM competitions.

According to Federal Board, the models of five subjects were presented in the competition in which the directorates of educational institutions affiliated to the Federal Board participated.

In the HSSC level competitions, Zulqarnain bin Asif (FGE school and College) secured first position, while Abdullah Imtiaz Asher from JS School and College came second and Um-e Hani KRL got third position.

Similarly, in Chemistry subject, Laiba Ashraf KRL Girls College got first position, while Hazeq Latif FGE School and College got second and Rabia Sajid got third position.

In Biology, Romaisha Masood, FG Abid Majeed Road won the first position, Sikandar Zafar PAF won second and Nimra Shaheen APS Peshawar achieved third position.

In Computer Science, Waheed Ali Alvi got first position, Aniq Ahmad Malik FGE School and College got second and Saif-ur-Rehman got third position.

In Mathematics, Shaheen PAF won first position, while Hafiz Zameer second and Hira Arif KRL secured third position.

On this occasion special guest Rao Atiq Ahmed Secretary Federal Board congratulated the children who got position in the competition.

