FBISE Organizes Science Exhibition 2024 For HSSC Students
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM
To inspire students to think creatively and develop an interest in modern scientific innovations, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(FBISE) organized a Science Exhibition 2024 on Monday as part of its weekly
co-curricular activities.
Science opens the door to human intellect and introduces new dimensions of understanding. In today's world, acquiring scientific knowledge is an absolute necessity.
The event aimed to encourage the participation of Intermediate-level students, and it succeeded beyond expectations, with a significant number of students actively taking part.
The students displayed their knowledge and skills in various disciplines, including physics, chemistry, biology, computer science, and mathematics, through creative and informative exhibition stalls.
The Chairman of the Federal Board, Dr. Ikram Ali Malik, along with Director Research Mirza Ali and Director Registration Ms. Fatima Tahira, visited the stalls, observing the students’ innovative models and projects.
They commended the students for their efforts and remarked that such events help nurture creativity and motivate students to excel in their work.
According to the results of the competitions, in Biology, the first position was grabbed by Lareeb Arif, Bisma Zaheer, Bisma Naveed, and Urooj Aamir from FG Degree College, Abid Majeed Road, Rawalpindi, second position was secured by Farzana Murtaza, Amna Iman, and Nosheen Ashraf from FG Postgraduate College, Kashmir Road, Rawalpindi while the third position was achieved by the Rehan Ahmed Khan, Syed Hassan Raza, Anas Zia, and Haseeb Imran from Bahria College, E-8 Islamabad.
In Chemistry the first position was grabbed by Ayma Rooh, Mehrosh Umar, and Tathir Fatima from Army Public school & College, Hamza Camp, Rawalpindi, second position, was Ssecured by Raja Muhammad Usman, SM Faizan, and Zahid Shah from ECBG, G-6/3, Islamabad, while the third position was secured by Urooj Fatima, Dua Zahra, Zoha Batool from PAEC Model College, Nilore, Islamabad.
In Computer Sciences, the first position was grabbed by Muhammad Abdullah, Umar Ali, and Hussain Ziaullah from Army Public School, Lahore, second position was secured by Muhammad Musa, Abdul Moeez, Muhammad Rafay Amjad, Jawad Siddiqui from Bahria College, Phase 8, Islamabad, while the third position was bagged by Muhammad Furqan, and Faizan from PAEC College, Chashma.
In Mathematics, the first position was bagged by Abeera Fatima, and Ayesha Wasim from FG Postgraduate College, Kashmir Road, Rawalpindi, second position was grabbed by Maryam Zeeshan, Laiba Liaqat, and Amna Adil from Bahria College, E-8 Islamabad while the third position was secured by Muhammad Abdullah Khan, Muhammad Umair from OPF Boys College, H-8/4, Islamabad.
In Physics the first position was secured by Muhammad Ali Adnan from Bahria College Anchorage, Islamabad, second position was bagged by Wania Zaheer from Dr. AQ Khan College, Bahria Town Phase 8, Islamabad, while third position was got by Minahil Rehman, Sehr Arif, and Laiba Najeeb from APC Girls, Lahore.
At the conclusion of the event, Dr. Ikram Ali Malik congratulated the winning students and their teachers for their outstanding efforts.
Certificates and cash prizes were distributed among the winners as a token of appreciation.
