FBISE Organizes Workshop On E-sheet Marking

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

FBISE organizes workshop on E-sheet marking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) has organized a workshop on e-sheet marking of the annual examinations 2021.

The workshop was participated by the inter level expert teachers of Bio, Chemistry, Physics and Computer subjects.

Director Training, Fouji Foundation Dr Aneeza Ambar Asif has given lecture about resolving the e-sheet marking.

Chairman FBISE, Qaiser Alam also attended the workshop and expressed his views regarding the e-sheet marking.

He also said that we would play vital role for the safety of teachers.

The meeting was participated by the foreign subject expert teachers through Zoom.

