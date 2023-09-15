Open Menu

FBISE Partners With Hong Kong Exam Assessment Authority To Expand Education Scope

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2023 | 05:47 PM

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(FBISE) has signed an important Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Hong Kong Examination Assessment Authority to expand the scope of education

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(FBISE) has signed an important Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Hong Kong Examination Assessment Authority to expand the scope of education.

This unprecedented initiative by the Federal Education Board aims to promote education standards globally and strengthen intercultural relations, according to a press release on Friday.

According to the details, the core of this historic agreement is FBISE's commitment to conduct examinations in Urdu as an international language for students in Hong Kong.

This monumental collaboration not only elevates the international importance of Urdu but also gives Hong Kong students an opportunity to further themselves in a language rich in history and culture.

The collaboration between FBISE and the Hong Kong Examinations Assessment Authority echoes the shared vision of transcending traditional borders through the dynamic power of education.

This initiative also marks an important step towards promoting a diverse educational environment.

"Today's agreement is more than an academic partnership; it is a statement of unity and shared goals," says Federal Board Chairman Qaiser Alam.

"We are committed to providing knowledge that bridges cultural gaps, and through this collaboration, we are taking an important step toward creating a brighter, more connected future for our students. As the world becomes more interconnected, so such collaborations play an important role in preparing students to become global citizens, equipped with knowledge, understanding and appreciation for different cultures" he added.

Both parties are excited about the potential impact of this collaboration and are eager to begin the initial stages of the program.

However, more details about the exam schedule, syllabus, and registration process will be released in the coming weeks.

