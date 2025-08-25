Open Menu

FBISE To Announce HSSC Result Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 10:00 PM

FBISE to announce HSSC result Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) announced that it would declare the results of the Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) Part I and II first annual examinations 2025 tomorrow (Tuesday), August 26, at 11:30 a.m.

According to their Social Media X post on Monday, the result announcement ceremony will be streamed live on their online platforms.

