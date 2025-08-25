FBISE To Announce HSSC Result Tuesday
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) announced that it would declare the results of the Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) Part I and II first annual examinations 2025 tomorrow (Tuesday), August 26, at 11:30 a.m.
According to their Social Media X post on Monday, the result announcement ceremony will be streamed live on their online platforms.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt working on priority to resolve problems of industries: PM21 seconds ago
-
Kayani terms DPM's Bangladesh visit a historic milestone23 seconds ago
-
FBISE to announce HSSC result Tuesday26 seconds ago
-
Governor condemns attack on FC Fort in Hangu28 seconds ago
-
USKT participates in Expo Mela 2025 and Lifestyle Fest11 minutes ago
-
Five shopkeepers arrested in Bani Gala for overcharging11 minutes ago
-
Ex-policeman, young man commit suicide in separate incidents30 minutes ago
-
Water, Sewerage Corporation refutes allegations against HR officer30 minutes ago
-
PM hosts GB citizens for saving 300 lives from glacial flood in Ghizer31 minutes ago
-
AJK President signs university of Haveli act40 minutes ago
-
Kamal reviews medical devices' licensing system40 minutes ago
-
AJK begins preparations to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)1 hour ago