FBISE To Announce Metric Results On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 06:40 PM

FBISE to announce Metric Results on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The result of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-II Annual Examination, 2019 of Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) will be announced July 2 at 10:45am.

According to a press release, the examination was held in the months of March-April.

While the result of SSC Part-1 will be announced on July 3 at 10am.

Result status would be conveyed through SMS to all the candidates, who have provided their cell phone in their admission forms.

