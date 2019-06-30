FBISE To Announce Metric Results On Tuesday
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The result of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-II Annual Examination, 2019 of Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) will be announced July 2 at 10:45am.
According to a press release, the examination was held in the months of March-April.
While the result of SSC Part-1 will be announced on July 3 at 10am.
Result status would be conveyed through SMS to all the candidates, who have provided their cell phone in their admission forms.