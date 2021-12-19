FBISE to announce SSC 2nd annual results on Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) will announce annual results of second annual examinations of Secondary school Certificate (SSC), 2021 on Tuesday.

The matriculation results will be announced at 3:00 PM on Tuesday in the auditorium of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, said a press release issued here.