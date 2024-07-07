FBISE To Announce SSC Result On July 12
Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) will announce the result of Secondary school Certificate (Part I and II) 1st Annual Examinations, 2024 on July 12 (Friday).
According to the notification issued by FBISE, the exams of SSC were held in the months of March/April 2024.
The result status will be conveyed through SMS to all the candidates, who have provided their cell phone numbers in their admission forms.
The said results will be available on FBISE website www.fbise.edu.pk and will also be available through SMS unified code 5050.
The candidates will be required to send SMS in the format: FB
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IFA actions against expired food seals 1600 kg8 seconds ago
-
Muharram processions routes cleaning starts12 seconds ago
-
Murree admin taking measures to provide best facilities to tourists20 minutes ago
-
7 criminals arrested in police search operation20 minutes ago
-
38th death anniversary of renowned folk singer Mai Bhagi being observed30 minutes ago
-
Six injured in car-Bike collision in Shahkot30 minutes ago
-
RWMC starts Muharram cleanliness drive30 minutes ago
-
Vehicle plunged in trench, 6 injured30 minutes ago
-
AIOU admissions to commence from July 1530 minutes ago
-
Swindler Gang busted, gold ornaments recovered40 minutes ago
-
Sri Lankan envoy advocates collaborative efforts for regional challenges, economic integration50 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 200 kg expired snacks1 hour ago