FBISE To Announce SSC Results On Monday

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 12:02 AM

FBISE to announce SSC results on Monday

The annual results of Secondary School Education (SSC) 2020 under Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad would announce on 20th July (Monday).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The annual results of Secondary school education (SSC) 2020 under Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad would announce on 20th July (Monday).

According to press release issued by the FBISE, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood grace the results announcement ceremony as chief guest.

The ceremony will be held in the Federal Board Auditorium at 02:15 PM.

The SSC results will be uploaded on the FBISE website. The ceremony will be held under mandatory safety measure in wake of COVID-19.

