FBISE To Conduct Annual Sports Day Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 07:34 PM

FBISE to conduct annual sports day tomorrow

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad is conducting annual sports day tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10:00am here at the Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad is conducting annual sports day tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10:00am here at the Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9.

The event will be held under the supervision of FBISE Chairman Qaiser Alam, and the director general Federal Directorate of Education, Islamabad shall grace the ceremony as chief guest, according to a press release issued here on Monday.

Position holders, president of the FBISE sports committee and winning players of 2021-2022 shall be awarded trophies, medals, certificates and shields.

This event is being organised after a gap of 3 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

