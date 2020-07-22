FBISE to conduct special exams for SSC-II students by Sept. 23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced to conduct a Special Examination for those students who are not satisfied with the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-II results 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) has announced to conduct a Special Examination for those students who are not satisfied with the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-II results 2020.

According to a notification, FBISE informed all the concerned that Special Examination shall commence with effect from Wednesday, 23rd September 2020.

The last date for receipt of forms in the Board's office is 10 August 2020.

It was stated that all those regular and Ex/private candidates who are not satisfied by their SSC-II results are eligible to apply in the Special Annual Examination 2020.

However, no fresh candidate is allowed to participate in Special Examination, the notification added.

The institutions and Ex-Private candidates of Gilgit-Baltistan (Gilgit-Skardu) are advised to submit their admission forms to FBISE's Sub-Offices Gilgit and Skardu as per schedule.