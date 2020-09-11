UrduPoint.com
FBISE To Conduct SSC-II Special Exams 2020 From Sept. 23

Fri 11th September 2020

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Special Annual Examinations 2020 of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Islamabad will be held with effect from September 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Special Annual Examinations 2020 of the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Islamabad will be held with effect from September 23.

Regular candidates of SSC-II may collect roll number slips from their institutions and for ex-private candidates, same have been dispatched on their addresses given by them in their admission forms.

In case the Roll No slips of regular/ex-private candidates is not received by any candidate, he/she should either download the same from FBISE website i.

e. www.fbise.edu.pk or immediately contact the following officers of the Board at given telephone numbers for obtaining the same.

The number included Controller Exams (Conduct) 051-9269506, Director One Window Cell 051-9269577, Deputy Controller Exams 051-9269519, Deputy Secretary (OWC) 051-9269551, Assistant Controller Exams 051-9269542 and Superintendent (SSC Conduct)051-9269555.

