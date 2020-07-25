FBISE to promote SSC-II students, failed in 40% subjects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) has decided to pass the ex and private candidates who are failed in 40 percent subjects.

According to a notification issued by the federal board, such students who are failed in 40 percent subjects of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-II would be promoted in next class.

Only Ex and Private candidates will take benefit from the new policy of the FBISE, it added.

The Federal Board said that the results of such candidates will be announced soon.

Earlier, the board did not pass the ex and private candidates in annual results of SSC-II 2020.