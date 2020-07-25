UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBISE To Promote SSC-II Students, Failed In 40% Subjects

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 11:00 AM

FBISE to promote SSC-II students, failed in 40% subjects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) has decided to pass the ex and private candidates who are failed in 40 percent subjects.

According to a notification issued by the federal board, such students who are failed in 40 percent subjects of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-II would be promoted in next class.

Only Ex and Private candidates will take benefit from the new policy of the FBISE, it added.

The Federal Board said that the results of such candidates will be announced soon.

Earlier, the board did not pass the ex and private candidates in annual results of SSC-II 2020.

Related Topics

FBISE 2020 From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 25 July 2020

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

11 hours ago

England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

11 hours ago

Bukhari thanks UAE-based Pakistanis for supporting ..

11 hours ago

Rights groups urge Palestinian Authority to free p ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.