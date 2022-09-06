FBOs extending all-out humanitarian aid to flood affected people

The faith-based organizations (FBOs) are extending all-out humanitarian aid to the flood affected people across the country like other government, armed forces and civil entities, carrying out rescue, relief and rehabilitation work in the submerged areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The faith-based organizations (FBOs) are extending all-out humanitarian aid to the flood affected people across the country like other government, armed forces and civil entities, carrying out rescue, relief and rehabilitation work in the submerged areas.

The FBOs have always played a constructive role with national and religious spirit during the trying times in the country.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, Muhammad Shahrukh Attari, executive director of Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF), a non-profitable organization affiliated Dawat-e-Islami which is a religious movement for the propagation of islam and Sunnah, said the foundation was providing cooked meal to 100,000 people in various flood-ravaged areas including Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on daily basis.

He said it was also setting up tent cities and distributing ration and cash among the affected people to get back them to life.

He also informed that the FGRF in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force was reaching to the unreached people and it had dispatched 100 tones of ration through four flights of C130 for the flood ravaged areas which had lost their connection via land.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Minorities Chairman Chela Ram Kelwani informed that he had distributed ration packs and other things of necessities among the deserving people of Jhudo, a village in Sindh who were in critical conditions due to the recent flash floods in the area.

He was of the view that service to humanity was service to God and urged the philanthropists to come forward to provide helping hands to the people facing critical situation in the flooded areas.

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi appealed the 'Sahib-e-Nisab' to pay their Zakat in advance in order to support the flood affected people across the country.

"Allah Almighty will reward the philanthropists twice, first for paying their Zakat and second for helping their fellow beings at this trying time," he added. He also urged the people who want to perform Umrah or pay homage to other sacred places abroad to give their funds to their countrymen facing financial crisis due to current floods in the country.

Ashrafi lauded the selfless services of Rahmatul-lil-Alameen, a religious welfare entity, for facilitating cooked meal, bottled water, tents and ration to their brethren stuck in the flood hit areas of the country.

Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz also urged the people to pay Zakat in advance to support the flood affected people. He said they should help them in every possible way such as; charity, donation and alms at this hour of trials and tribulations.

He said the nation was currently facing the most difficult situation and it was our religious and national obligation to help the marooned people displaced by the flash floods across the country.