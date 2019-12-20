FBR accelerates crackdown against illegal cigarettes

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Regional Tax Office (RTO), Federal board of Revenue ( FBR Peshawar has accelerated crackdown against large scale illegal businesses of cigarettes and has put its special surveillance teams on high alert

According to a press release issued here on Friday by the RTO Peshawar, the special surveillance have confiscated nearly 38,89000 cigarette sticks in different raids while several vehicles including cars, mazda trucks and dumper etc have also been taken into possession.

The teams of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have confiscated nearly 920,000 illegal cigarettes sticks last month.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner-in-Land Revenue, Tariq Jamal has appreciated the performance of his team that is exhibited despite highly limited resources and expressed the resolve that the illegal business of cigarettes and tax theft in the cigarette business and their movement will be dealt with iron hand and no leniency with be shown in this regard.