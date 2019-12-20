UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Accelerates Crackdown Against Illegal Cigarettes

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 08:38 PM

FBR accelerates crackdown against illegal cigarettes

Regional Tax Office (RTO), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Peshawar has accelerated crackdown against large scale illegal businesses of cigarettes and has put its special surveillance teams on high alert

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Regional Tax Office (RTO), Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Peshawar has accelerated crackdown against large scale illegal businesses of cigarettes and has put its special surveillance teams on high alert.

According to a press release issued here on Friday by the RTO Peshawar, the special surveillance have confiscated nearly 38,89000 cigarette sticks in different raids while several vehicles including cars, mazda trucks and dumper etc have also been taken into possession.

The teams of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have confiscated nearly 920,000 illegal cigarettes sticks last month.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner-in-Land Revenue, Tariq Jamal has appreciated the performance of his team that is exhibited despite highly limited resources and expressed the resolve that the illegal business of cigarettes and tax theft in the cigarette business and their movement will be dealt with iron hand and no leniency with be shown in this regard.

Related Topics

Peshawar Business Vehicles Alert FBR Mazda

Recent Stories

Audit reports, Auqaf's performance presented in Pu ..

45 seconds ago

Iran's Rouhani slams 'irrational' US nuclear deal ..

49 seconds ago

Shoaib, Subhan, Aqib, Hasheesh cruise into U18 sem ..

50 seconds ago

Six foggy days occurred in federal capital since N ..

53 seconds ago

Fiat heir Lapo Elkann recovering after major car c ..

7 minutes ago

Storm Elsa batters parts of Europe, five dead

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.