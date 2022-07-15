FBR announces Rs 53 mln cash prizes for 1000 lucky winners of POS draw

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) here on Friday announced Rs 53 million cash prizes for 1000 lucky winners of Point of Sale (POS) draw from across the country including Rs one million and Rs 500,000 first and second cash prizes respectively

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) here on Friday announced Rs 53 million cash prizes for 1000 lucky winners of Point of Sale (POS) draw from across the country including Rs one million and Rs 500,000 first and second cash prizes respectively.

The open draw was held here at a local hotel where representatives of Sarhad chamber, traders and business community and media were present.

Speaking on the occasion the chief guest of the event Sardar Ali Khawja, Member Public Relation, Inland Revenue inaugurated the computerized lucky draw by punching the button.

Appreciating the initiative, he said that it was meant to include more and more retailers in the tax net and to achieve the tax collection targets, adding that due to cooperation of traders, tax collectors, tax bar and business community FBR's Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar succeeded to achieve the target of last year.

He hoped that if the stakeholder would continue the cooperation, the RTO would collect more taxes than the target fixed for this year.

He said FBR is one of the transparent institutions of the country where there is no fraud or cheating with the public. "It is a national responsibility for every individual to file their tax returns for strengthening the economy," he remarked.

Speaking on the occasion Commissioner RTO Peshawar Khurshid Ahmed Khan Marwat said that RTO Peshawar achieved its target of last year and expressed hope that the Rs 136 billion target fixed for the current fiscal year would also be achieved with the support of traders, business community and general public.

He said that a POS lucky draw would be conducted on the 15th of every month for which the public can participate by sending their POS receipt number on SMS 9966 or uploading it on the website of FBR.

Later, the Names of lucky winners were displayed on the screen along with their mobile and CNIC numbers. The prizes of the winners would be transferred by FBR in their respective accounts.