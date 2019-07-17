FBR arranges seminar for awareness of withholding agents

The regional tax office Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) organised a seminar for awareness and information of withholding agents regarding changes in tax laws

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The regional tax office Federal board of Revenue ( FBR ) organised a seminar for awareness and information of withholding agents regarding changes in tax laws.

Commissioner Withholding Faisal Dar chaired the seminar and Additional Commissioner Withholding Azmat Hayat Ranjha briefed participants about the importance of withholding tax.

Faisal Dar said withholding agents were not only availing the status of tax payers but they were also tax partners, adding that their role could not be ignored in the setup.

He briefed participants regarding changes made in tax laws in 2019 budget and also elaborated the details of new policy.

The Commissioner FBR answered the questions raised by the agents and assured them that the FBR was ready to address their grievances too.