FBR Assigned To Collect Advance Income Tax Under Revised Rates: Chief Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 08:10 PM

FBR assigned to collect advance income tax under revised rates: Chief Commissioner

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Federal board of Revenue has revised territorial jurisdiction for advance income Tax over property transactions in Karachi, and tax collection would be ensured under section 236 C.

This was stated by Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office-1 Dr Faheem Mohammad. He said that FBR had already issued a modified notification in this regard under section 236 C and K of Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

As per the notification, RTO-1 Karachi was assigned to ensure the monitoring and collection of these taxes in its jurisdiction.

The revised territorial jurisdiction of RTO-1 for collection of advance income tax over property transactions entails Arambagh, Civil Lines, Garden, Lyari and Saddar towns from District South, Baldia, SITE, Mauripur and Harbour towns from District Keamari, Liaqatabad town from District Central, Jamshed Town from District East, Orangi Town from District West, Clifton Cantonment, Karachi Cantonment and Manora Cantonment.

Chief Commissioner Dr Faheem Mohammad said that advance income tax over sale and purchase of property under the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 is an important component of overall revenue collection.

He urged all sub-registrars to ensure property transactions as per FBR's valuation table so that proper tax be collected as per Section 236 C and K during the sale and purchase of property, respectively.

A comprehensive audit of withholding agents and sub-registrars will also be undertaken to detect and recover revenue loss due to the wrong application of rates of withholding tax.

