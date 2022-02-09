UrduPoint.com

FBR Authorities Destroy Illegal Cigarettes Worth Millions Of Rupees

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 12:10 AM

FBR authorities destroy illegal cigarettes worth millions of rupees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Federal board of Revenue, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (IR) burnt 2100 cartons of domestic and foreign cigarettes worth Rs 66 million in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at Ganjo Takkar Hill in which Director Intelligence and Investigation Hyderabad Abdul Rahim Rind, Deputy Director Abdul Rasool Golo, President of SITE Association Saman Mal Dewarani and others were present.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Abdul Rahim Rind said that the cigarettes which were burnt included cigarettes seized from Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas areas during a period of three years.

He said that the agency had confiscated a large quantity of those cigarettes for which duty had not been not paid.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision is to improve the tax net in the country and bring the system in a cohesive manner so that we do not have to depend on foreign loans, he added.

He said that all the officers and staff of this institution deserve commendation for their hard work.

"We will check the cartons of cement, sugar, fertilizer, wheat, beverages and cigarettes and if there is no tax or duty sticker or seal on them, we will confiscate it," he said.

Teams were formed in this regard, therefore the nation must join hands with us in the struggle against tax and duty evasion, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Hyderabad SITE FBR All From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

20 minutes ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

32 minutes ago
 Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

32 minutes ago
 Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to ..

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

32 minutes ago
 Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

34 minutes ago
 PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: M ..

PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: Murad Saeed

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>