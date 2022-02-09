FBR authorities destroy illegal cigarettes worth millions of rupees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Federal board of Revenue, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (IR) burnt 2100 cartons of domestic and foreign cigarettes worth Rs 66 million in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at Ganjo Takkar Hill in which Director Intelligence and Investigation Hyderabad Abdul Rahim Rind, Deputy Director Abdul Rasool Golo, President of SITE Association Saman Mal Dewarani and others were present.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Abdul Rahim Rind said that the cigarettes which were burnt included cigarettes seized from Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas areas during a period of three years.

He said that the agency had confiscated a large quantity of those cigarettes for which duty had not been not paid.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision is to improve the tax net in the country and bring the system in a cohesive manner so that we do not have to depend on foreign loans, he added.

He said that all the officers and staff of this institution deserve commendation for their hard work.

"We will check the cartons of cement, sugar, fertilizer, wheat, beverages and cigarettes and if there is no tax or duty sticker or seal on them, we will confiscate it," he said.

Teams were formed in this regard, therefore the nation must join hands with us in the struggle against tax and duty evasion, he added.