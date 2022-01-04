UrduPoint.com

FBR Awareness Walk Held

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2022 | 07:34 PM

A walk was arranged under the aegis of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) here on Tuesday to create awareness among the public for obtaining original receipt while shopping any item and winning prizes by participating in balloting

Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Faiz Ullah Kamoka led the walk which started from McDonald Chowk Sitiana Road.

Renowned cricketer Mushtaq Ahmad Commissioner Inland Revenue FBR Faisalabad Syed Mehmood Hussain Jaafari, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Atif Munir Sheikh and President Anjuman Tajiran City Faisalabad Khawaja Shahid Razaq Sikka were also present on the occasion in addition to representatives of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association, Power Looms Owners Association, Anjuman Tajiran City Faisalabad, Government College for Women University Faisalabad, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Government College University Faisalabad, trade bodies and civil society.

The participants holding banners and placards marched on various city roads including Sitiana Road, D-Ground Chowck, Jaranwala Road and the walk culminated at Koh-e-Noor Palaza Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Inland Revenue FBR Syed Mehmood Jaafari said that that people must obtain original receipt while purchasing any item.

In this connection, the shopkeepers and mall owners are also bound to issue original receipt to the purchaser.

He said that this receipt would not only help in increase tax collection in the country but also facilitate the receipt holder to take part in a balloting to win the prizes of millions of rupees.

He said that the FBR would arrange balloting of the receipts on 15th day of every month and disburse cash prizes of millions of rupees. He said that first prize would be Rs.1 million while 2 prizes of Rs.500,000/- each would be awarded to second position holders. Similarly, 4 prizes of Rs.25,000/- each would be awarded to third position holders and 1000 receipt holders would be given cash prizes of Rs.50,000/- each, he added.

He said that the citizen should download Tax Aasan App from play store in their mobile phone and get their receipt verified to take part in the prize balloting. Similarly, the citizens can also participate in the prize balloting after scanning QR code of the receipt and sending its message through SMS on 9966. The citizens should write "INV (Space) FBR INVOICE NUMBER" while sending message through SMS on 9966, he said.

The list of registered retailers is available on FBR website www.fbr.gov.pk in addition to Tax Aasan Mobile App, he added.

