FBR briefs PAC on its policy, strategy to liquidate refunds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Tuesday briefed the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on its strategy to liquidate refunds with particular reference to existing claims relating to Sales Tax and Income Tax along with detailed report of refunds made during the previous six months including amounts and description of recipients and their balance claims.

The senior officials of FBR briefed the committee in a meeting held here at Parliament House under the chair of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain, chairman of the committee.

The committee informed that FBR policy is to liquidate all legitimate refund claims of taxpayers, in accordance with law expeditiously and to provide hassle-free income tax refunds with least possible human interaction ensure transparency.

The officials of FBR informed the committee in a written brief that sale tax refunds have two main components refunds to five ex-zero rated sectors (Faster), and sales tax refunds of other sectors both export as well as non-export.

The committee further informed that "presently, FBR is following the policy of allowing refunds to these Faster related refunds claimants within 72 hours of filing of refund claims as per law. At present Inland Revenue does not have any pending refunds related to Faster.

During the current Financial Year, refunds under Faster have been issued to the tune of Rs. 45.9 billion." Second category is refunds of other than Faster, so far during the current FY, Inland Revenue has issued sales tax refunds of Rs. 2.7 billion worth to these refunds claimants.

In a written reply to PAC, FBR said that "immediate releasing of refunds to other than Faster will chock the revenue stream, so Inland Revenue is issuing refunds to these sectors on first come first served basis by keeping in view the space available from the revenue." In addition to this, FBR is devising a mechanism with Finance Division for arrangements of funds to clear past years' Non-Faster refunds.

The committee recommended that more staff should be inducted in FBR to further improve its efficiency.

Members of the committee MNAs Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Syed Naveed Qamar, Riaz Fatyana, Noor Alam Khan, Muhammad Sannaullah Masti Khel, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja MuhammD Asif, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Syed Hussain Tariq, Hina Rabbani Khar, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Agha Hassan Baloch, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood and Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed also attended the meeting.