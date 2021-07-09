UrduPoint.com
FBR Chairman Holds E-Kutchery In FBR HQ

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

FBR Chairman holds E-Kutchery in FBR HQ

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Asim Ahmad held an ,E-Kutchery' at FBR HQ on Friday to listen to the complaints and issues of taxpayers as a sequel to 'E-Kutcheries held on monthly basis to comply with the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, The complainants interacted directly with the new Chairman FBR, said a press statement issued by the board.

Chairman FBR listened to the complaints of the taxpayers and issued on spot directions for resolution of complaints.

He appreciated the suggestions put forth by the taxpayers and assured them that their comments and suggestions would be considered for formulation of tax policies or initiating facilitative measures for taxpayers.

The chairman assured that FBR was taking all possible steps to facilitate the taxpayers. He also requested the taxpayers to visit their nearest RTO and Collectorate for redressal of any problem confronted by them.

According to the statement, the chairman had already strictly instructed all the field offices to resolve all outstanding issues of taxpayers.

