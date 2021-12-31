UrduPoint.com

FBR Chairman Says Reports Twist Tax Issues Related To IMF

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 05:14 PM

FBR Chairman says reports twist tax issues related to IMF

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq said Friday that many things related to taxes and International Monetary Fund (IMF) were twisted in reports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq said Friday that many things related to taxes and International Monetary Fund (IMF) were twisted in reports.

Addressing a press conference to clear the board's point of view, the FBR Chairman said IMF was a reality, however made it clear that many taxes that were claimed to have been levied were not actually imposed by the government.

Likewise the taxes that were shifted from one place to another were also misinterpreted, he said adding some changes were made to amend certain laws relating to taxes and duties through the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021.

He was of the view that tax policy reforms were needed for a long time.

However, during the previous regimes, whosoever interest groups came, they took their self-interested exemptions by making amendments in the laws and then they went away.

He said it has always been demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to improve tax system and help the country increase revenues for self-sustenance.

He said, every time whenever the country went into IMF programme, new taxes were imposed but the old exemptions, concerning certain economic group, were not touched upon and these remained embedded with the system.

The exemptions were not withdrawn simply because it would have been politically very unpopular decision.

Related Topics

IMF FBR From Government

Recent Stories

Police finalizes security plan for new year night

Police finalizes security plan for new year night

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's selection as 'Forestry Champion' acknow ..

Pakistan's selection as 'Forestry Champion' acknowledgement of PM's TBTTP vision ..

1 minute ago
 S.African report on Zuma-era graft to be released ..

S.African report on Zuma-era graft to be released Tuesday

1 minute ago
 Babar Azam reviews Pakistan cricket in 2021

Babar Azam reviews Pakistan cricket in 2021

22 minutes ago
 France to Mobilize Over 95,000 Police Officers on ..

France to Mobilize Over 95,000 Police Officers on New Year Night - Interior Mini ..

5 minutes ago
 Muslim majority status of IIOJK under serious thre ..

Muslim majority status of IIOJK under serious threat

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.