FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi Falls Sick, Shifted To Hospital

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 11:36 AM

FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi falls sick, shifted to hospital

Shabbar Zaidi is getting medical treatment in Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC).

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th July, 2019) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi has fallen sick.

Media reports said that the FBR chairman was shifted to hospital due to illness.

More details are awaited.

Shabbar Zaidi was appointed as the FBR chairman on May 6, 2019.

Shabbar Zaidi has worked as a senior partner in AF Ferguson & Co, a member firm of Pricewaterhouse Coopers.

He has authored multiple books, including Panama Leaks: A Blessing in Disguise–Offshore Assets of Pakistani Citizens, A Journey for Clarity and Pakistan: Not a Failed State.

Shabbar Zaidi is well versed in Pakistan’s tax laws and the key policy matters governing fiscal strategy, corporate regulations and foreign exchange regimes and has written extensively on the topics.

Shabbar Zaidi had been facing opposition ever since his appointment.

There were even reports that Shabbar Zaidi is going to be replaced. However, the government has refuted all such reports and Shabbar Zaidi will continue to serve as the FBR chairman.

