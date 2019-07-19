FBR Chairman warns traders, importers of procuring smuggled items

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman of Federal board of Revenue ( FBR ) Syed Shabbar Zaidi on Friday warned the traders and importers to avoid procurement or stock of the smuggled items.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, the Chairman of FBR warned the traders to avoid under-invoicing and misdeclaration on sale and purchase of such items, otherwise strict legal action would be initiated against them.

Shabbar Zaidi said that custom officials jointly with other departments had launched a crackdown on smuggled items on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Custom officials with their limited resource had put a strict check on the activities of smugglers on commercial borders and ports countrywide.