UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Chairman Warns Traders, Importers Of Procuring Smuggled Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 09:08 PM

FBR Chairman warns traders, importers of procuring smuggled items

Chairman of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Shabbar Zaidi on Friday warned the traders and importers to avoid procurement or stock of the smuggled items

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Shabbar Zaidi on Friday warned the traders and importers to avoid procurement or stock of the smuggled items.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, the Chairman of FBR warned the traders to avoid under-invoicing and misdeclaration on sale and purchase of such items, otherwise strict legal action would be initiated against them.

Shabbar Zaidi said that custom officials jointly with other departments had launched a crackdown on smuggled items on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Custom officials with their limited resource had put a strict check on the activities of smugglers on commercial borders and ports countrywide.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Sale FBR

Recent Stories

People elected Imran Khan to act against corrupt: ..

18 seconds ago

27 Sasta bazaar fire victims get relief cheques

21 seconds ago

OSCE Representative on Media Freedom Pledges to Sp ..

23 seconds ago

Pak-Turkey bilateral relations getting stronger wi ..

26 seconds ago

UK Inks Deal With Raytheon to Fast-Track Launch of ..

7 minutes ago

Past rulers ruined national economy: Minister

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.