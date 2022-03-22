UrduPoint.com

FBR Chief Invites Sector Specific Budget Proposals From FPCCI

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 11:29 PM

FBR Chief invites sector specific budget proposals from FPCCI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman, Federal board of Revenue, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed on Tuesday advised FPCCI leadership to prepare sector-specific recommendations for the coming national budget 2022-23 to make the finance bill more practical and result-oriented with ownership of business community of the country. Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry is the trade body of the country and it has heavy weightage in the budget making, he said while speaking at a meeting with FPCCI members here at the Federation House.

He assured that studies and major reforms were under way in FBR to make the tax collection system more taxpayers friendly and high revenue yielding to State. Ashfaq Ahmed, expressed his willingness to have policy deliberations over FPCCI's demand of reducing audit period to three years from the current six years. He also apprised the business community that FBR has performed exceedingly well and achieved its month wise tax collection targets despite the challenging economic situation emerging from COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. He was optimistc that FBR could soon achieve a Tax-to-GDP ratio of 12 percent.

When his attention was drawn to pending refunds of exports, FBR Chairman said, "we are moving towards a real-time refunds system. Hence, refunds will be processed swiftly if the claims are verified and no liabilities are outstanding." FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh expressed his concern over the excessive and unsubstantiated" tax notices to business men, requirement of buyers' CNIC copy, backlog of refund cases, double taxation and identified other major impediments in reforming the taxation system and broadening of the tax base.

He was of the view that 29 percent corporate tax and 17 percent sales tax were too high and not helpful to achieve high economic growth, industrialization and employment generation. The rates of these taxes should be gradually and progressively brought down. He praised the recently announced industrial growth package by the Federal Government and said no country had ever progressed in the absence of industrialization.

FPCCI former vice president and in-charge WTO Cell at FPCCI, Engr. M.A. Jabbar, mentioned that due to tax notices, new taxpayers were hesitant to come under the FBR tax net.

