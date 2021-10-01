UrduPoint.com

FBR Collected Record Rs 1395 Bn Revenue In First Quarter: Farrukh

Fri 01st October 2021

FBR collected record Rs 1395 bn revenue in first quarter: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that the Federal board of Revenue ( FBR) has collected net revenue of Rs 1395 billion in the first quarter of the current financial year.

In a tweet, he said that it has collected Rs 186 billion more than the target set for this period.

He said that net revenue collection in September stood at Rs 535 billion, up from Rs 31.2 percent from Rs 408 billion in September last year.

