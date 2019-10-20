FBR collected Rs 3.17 bln taxes in first quarter of financial year 2019-20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Regional Tax Office (RTO), Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Sargodha was making all-out efforts to add non-tax filers into the tax net.

The Spokesman RTO Zafar Jasra talking to APP here Sunday said that awareness was also being created among masses regarding tax filing and in this regard all stake holders were also being contacted.

He further told that during last year Rs 2.56 billion taxes were collected in first three months of fiscal year and Rs 3.17 billion taxes have been collected in first quarter of current financial year.

The Sargodha region has collected Rs 14 billion tax during previous year adding that 1011 people were added in tax net in year 2018 and 30,525 have also been included current year.

The data of total 480 people living in 2 kanals and above areas houses has been collected and out of total 155 owners were tax filers and remaining 325 people have been served notices.

The data collected by the RTO Sargodha regarding commercial electricity and Sui Gas connections revealed that lot of commercial connections were operational on the name of non tax filers which were being issued notices for tax registrations.

The FBR office has also collected date of 4800 people whom made transaction in the banks over Rs 1 million, he said and added that 584 practicing Doctors were also being included in the tax net.

A total 500 members of Gymkhana club Sargodha having NTN's never filed their tax returns and out of total 1197 members, around 173 members have no tax record.

The data reveled from grain, fruit and vegetable markets disclosed that total 59 businessmen were involved in businesses and only three businessmen were filling tax returns.

He that uniform policy of the FBR has been adopted by the RTO office and the Chief Commissioner Sardar Ali Khawaja was also taking keen interest to create awareness among masses regarding tax filling and its facilities.